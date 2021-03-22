Credit Suisse AG Acquires 48,262 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.24% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,049,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,295,000 after buying an additional 104,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,371,000 after buying an additional 1,181,919 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,982,000 after buying an additional 348,924 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $49.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.