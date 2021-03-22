Credit Suisse AG Boosts Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,633 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.40% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 624,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2,744.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,087,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,618,000 after purchasing an additional 104,012 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,291 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,772. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $104.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

