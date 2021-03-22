Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Service Co. International worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 90.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 196,946 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 56.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In other Service Co. International news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.81. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.