Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 311.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $175.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $181.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

