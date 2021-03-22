Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.12% of Packaging Co. of America worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. UBS Group began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Argus upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $131.02 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $74.26 and a 12-month high of $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.