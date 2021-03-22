Credit Suisse AG Buys 63,371 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,371 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Shift4 Payments worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $84.61 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

