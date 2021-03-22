Credit Suisse AG Buys 7,059 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Vail Resorts worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSE:MTN opened at $313.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.92 and a 200 day moving average of $264.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.85 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.52 and a 1-year high of $333.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

