Credit Suisse AG Buys 75,026 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,026 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of STORE Capital worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 125,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 526,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

