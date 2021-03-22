Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.42% of Arconic worth $13,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,319,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,840,000 after acquiring an additional 687,787 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 2,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 431,208 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,554,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arconic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after buying an additional 175,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,737.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $279,446.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of ARNC opened at $27.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

