Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of IPG Photonics worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after purchasing an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in IPG Photonics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $211.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.92 and a 1 year high of $262.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43 and a beta of 1.48.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,239,688. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

