Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142,979 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after buying an additional 787,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after buying an additional 369,373 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $31,816,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 48.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 765,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,877,000 after buying an additional 248,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

RGA opened at $125.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

