Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,568 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of Iron Mountain worth $16,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 2,285.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $282,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,586 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

IRM stock opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

