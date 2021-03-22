Credit Suisse AG Has $13.02 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,139 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.83% of Perficient worth $13,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Perficient by 27,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,904 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Perficient by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

