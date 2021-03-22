Credit Suisse AG Has $13.21 Million Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of Bank of Hawaii worth $13,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.77.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

