Credit Suisse AG Has $13.38 Million Position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.97% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $13,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $314,236.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

