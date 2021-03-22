Credit Suisse AG Has $13.73 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,237,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.53% of Liberty Latin America worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,757,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 391,339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 39,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

