Credit Suisse AG Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,616 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Steel Dynamics worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,815,000 after buying an additional 126,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,032,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $47.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

