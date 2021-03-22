Credit Suisse AG Has $15.41 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 778,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,800 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of TELUS worth $15,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TELUS by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,338 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 175,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,101 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $20.86 on Monday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

