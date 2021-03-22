Credit Suisse AG Has $15.86 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Franklin Resources worth $15,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $75,888,000 after acquiring an additional 231,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 917,642 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 1,789,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,920 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 75,683 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after acquiring an additional 647,184 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,890 shares of company stock worth $1,508,620. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

