Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,839,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 294,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $16,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after buying an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,054,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1,192.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 399,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.48 on Monday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43.

MBT has been the topic of several research reports. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

