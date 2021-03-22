Credit Suisse AG Purchases 250,523 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 564,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.15% of Canopy Growth worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised their price target on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark cut Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.51.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

