Credit Suisse AG Purchases 368,933 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 396.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 462,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,933 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $13,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.