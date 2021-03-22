Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.88.

NYSE:FRT opened at $100.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

