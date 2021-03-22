Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,205 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 12,990,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869,775 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after acquiring an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,550,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,505,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,671,000 after acquiring an additional 650,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.52 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.56.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.