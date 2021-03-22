Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,408,212 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,408,212 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of VEREIT worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 62.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,684,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,427 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 5,054,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,854,000 after acquiring an additional 880,140 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,386,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,510,000 after buying an additional 856,059 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 183.3% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 1,275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 66.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,591,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,343,000 after buying an additional 633,500 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho cut VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $38.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $40.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a positive change from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

VEREIT Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

