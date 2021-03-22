Credit Suisse AG Sells 191,574 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.19% of Athene worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 28.7% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,029,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $273,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,213,000 after buying an additional 1,226,551 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter worth about $33,453,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,213,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 959,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 170.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,230,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,922,000 after buying an additional 774,772 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $49.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

