Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,124 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $14,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. State Street Corp bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $192,402,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $103,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.63.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $242.03 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $266.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.