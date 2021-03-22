Credit Suisse AG Sells 37,954 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,954 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Comerica worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 1,280.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,868,000 after buying an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 515,484 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 498,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,824,000 after buying an additional 353,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,821,000 after buying an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CMA. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.85.

Comerica stock opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $73.73.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

