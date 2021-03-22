Credit Suisse AG Sells 48,883 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,883 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Regency Centers worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Regency Centers by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 93,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 84.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 78,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

NASDAQ REG opened at $56.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 207.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.