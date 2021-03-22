Credit Suisse AG Sells 6,212 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Universal Display worth $14,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,302,000 after buying an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $361,254,000 after buying an additional 377,553 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,708,000 after purchasing an additional 526,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 628,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,897 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,907,000 after purchasing an additional 39,632 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $229.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.33 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.09.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

