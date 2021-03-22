Credit Suisse Group Boosts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $12.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.69.

RWT opened at $10.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $10.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

