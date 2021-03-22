Credit Suisse Group Boosts Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Price Target to $8.00

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.04.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $495.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carl Ashley Morris sold 23,398 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $206,838.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,486 shares of company stock worth $336,319. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.