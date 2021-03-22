Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €39.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.73 ($43.21).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €30.88 ($36.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €32.38 and a 200-day moving average of €30.13. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.