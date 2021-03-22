Credit Suisse Group Trims Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price to $55.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MAXR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Maxar Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

