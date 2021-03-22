Creditcoin One Day Volume Tops $15.95 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $6.49 or 0.00011831 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $3.67 billion and $15.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,828.33 or 0.99975926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00035570 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00076371 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000863 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

