Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Credits has traded 153.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News

Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

