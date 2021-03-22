Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC Purchases 23,250 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 1.7% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

Shares of T opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

