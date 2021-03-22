CROAT (CROAT) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, CROAT has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $286,209.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,100,716 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

