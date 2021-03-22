CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

CRWD stock opened at $194.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.60. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.08, for a total transaction of $112,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

