CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Thursday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD opened at $194.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.60. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.47 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 95.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,058.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total transaction of $64,473,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,056 shares of company stock worth $147,652,881 over the last ninety days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

