CrowdWiz (WIZ) Trading 37.3% Lower Over Last Week

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $1.04 million and $6.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 37.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $258.68 or 0.00471513 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,883,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,704 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

