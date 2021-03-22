Crown (CRW) One Day Volume Tops $50,780.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Crown has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $50,780.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,951.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $517.17 or 0.00941139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.31 or 0.00375440 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00035523 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,819,598 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

