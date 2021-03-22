Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.77.

CCK stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.