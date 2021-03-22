Cryptaur (CPT) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 98.4% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $8,254.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cryptaur Profile

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,371,437 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

