CryptoCarbon Market Capitalization Tops $300,941.40 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. CryptoCarbon has a total market capitalization of $300,941.40 and $1,166.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $349.77 or 0.00631465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00067782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00023580 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon (CRYPTO:CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official website is cryptocarbon.co.uk . CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

