Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Reaches $6.38 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a market cap of $6.38 million and approximately $24,177.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00629390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023322 BTC.

About Cryptocean

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.