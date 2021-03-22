Cryptopay (CPAY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,047.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for about $0.0787 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.38 million and $1,047.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00050413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.92 or 0.00632765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00067783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023461 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

