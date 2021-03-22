CSFB Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$32.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.

Shares of CNQ traded down C$0.44 on Monday, hitting C$37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,814,383. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.21 billion and a PE ratio of -100.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.13.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.83, for a total transaction of C$231,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$231,225. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.15, for a total transaction of C$1,012,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,921,487.75. Insiders have sold a total of 148,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,262,880 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

