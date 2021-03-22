CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

CSX stock opened at $90.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

