CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $195-200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $227.47 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an e+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

CURO Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.35. 161,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $202.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.20 million. Analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,377,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $31,550,274.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,045,992 shares of company stock valued at $31,961,125. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

